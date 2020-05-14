Chairman of Supreme Certifying Committee resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Supreme Certifying Committee of Armenia Smbat Gogyan has submitted a resignation letter, he told Armenpress.

“There were contradictions to the values”, Smbat Gogyan said, presenting the reason of his resignation.

He said he will continue his activity in the field of education and science.

Smbat Gogyan was appointed Chairman of the Supreme Certifying Committee on June 12, 2018.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan