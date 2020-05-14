EAEU leaders’ May 19 summit to be held in video conference mode

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko informed today that the upcoming summit of the leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), scheduled on May 19 in Minsk, will be held in a video conference format.

“I have proposed that issue [the price of the Russian gas] during the EAEU video conference and soon a similar conference will take place”, he said.

The summit must have taken place in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on May 19, but due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several countries have closed their borders and applied a quarantine regime.

EAEU member states are Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

