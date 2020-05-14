Armenian minister of territorial administration tests negative for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his spokesperson Armine Muradyan told Armenpress.

“The minister passed testing on May 13, and the result was negative. He feels well, just he and some staffers of the ministry are currently self-quarantined because they have contacted the infected people”, the spokesperson said.

Earlier today, at the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said that minister Papikyan has been self-quarantined. “Unfortunately, we have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures, and today Mr. Papikyan is self-quarantined for that reason, therefore, I am reporting the issue”, the deputy PM said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 3,860, out of which 1,572 patients have already recovered.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan