Coronavirus patient’s home vandalized in Armenian town

GAVAR, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. An unknown person or persons have vandalized the home of a resident in Martuni, Armenia who has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The perpetrators have damaged the outside front gate and sprayed the walls of the house with the words “carriers”, “coronavirus”, and insults.

Martuni Police Department Deputy Commissioner Edik Hakobyan told ARMENPRESS that a father and son who reside at the address are infected with coronavirus and are being treated at a hospital. The perpetrators committed the act of vandalism during the night, after the two residents were taken to a hospital.

Police have launched proceedings over the incident.

Reporting by Khosrov Khlghatyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan