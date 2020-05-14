Armenia considers making face masks compulsory indoors and outdoors

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Coronavirus Response Task Force is considering introducing a compulsory requirement of wearing face masks both indoors and in open-air areas, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

He said there is no shortage of face masks in the country as a local production is fully meeting the demands and can even start exporting.

The state of emergency was extended on May 14 for another month, but without restrictions on movement.

Pashinyan said the state of emergency is necessary as a tool which can be applied based on the situation. “There is one case which can be implemented only during a state of emergency, that is the shutdown of a given settlement,” he said.

The PM expressed hope that the safety rules will be strictly followed.

