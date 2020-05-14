Russia reports less than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for first time since May 2

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Russia has risen by 9,974 over the past day to 252,245, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

For the first time since May 2, the number of coronavirus cases recorded per day in the country was less than 10,000.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases has dropped from 4.3% to a record low of 4.1%.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.