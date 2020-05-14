Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for a month.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said the government made a decision to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days, until June 13, 17:00.

He said the decision clarifies the procedure of isolation and compulsory hospitalization, the scope of bodies applying it.

The minister informed that the restrictions in correctional facilities have been mitigated to some extent.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 to battle the spread of coronavirus which was effective until April 14. On April 14 the government made a decision to extend the state of emergency until May 14.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 3,860, out of which 1,572 patients have already recovered.

