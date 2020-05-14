Lockdown won’t be re-imposed for now, says PM

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The lockdown will be re-imposed only in the event of the coronavirus cases growing to an extent of overwhelming the healthcare system, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting.

The state of emergency will be extended, but without restrictions.

“As much as our strategy is not to return to lockdown measures, we might have to do so. There is one case when this could happen, when the capacity of treating symptomatic patients will reach its limit. Meaning, if it turns out that there are 1500 patients who are not asymptomatic, we will have to return to the restrictions regime. From the current 2000 and more active cases only 600 require any medical treatment,” Pashinyan said.

He said only 6 patients are currently intubated, while hospitals have 100 ventilators, and an additional 70 are being procured.

