Coronavirus skepticism and denial grows among public, warns PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS: At today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the coronavirus situation, presenting the daily figures. 142 new cases were diagnosed in the past day, and the number of daily cases surpass 100 in the recent period.

“It is very important to understand why this is happening”, he said. “Besides tangible and technical-organizational issues, I have noted one social-psychological problem: the notion that the coronavirus disease is a bluff, it doesn’t exist and is made up is actively spreading among the public,” he said.

Pashinyan said the reason behind this notion are the asymptomatic cases, which constitute the vast majority of confirmed cases.

“We have a situation when 70% of our citizens who tested positive have been asymptomatic. This means that the person briefly had fever, or didn’t even notice it, but tested positive. In this case, the disease is just a diagnosis written on a paper for these people,” Pashinyan said, adding that some of the recovered patients who have been isolated at hotels and then discharged still do not believe that they had the disease, because they did not show any symptoms.

The coronavirus-related state of emergency, first introduced in March and then extended in April, will be once again prolonged, he said. But restrictions will not be imposed.

Pashinyan said precautionary measures must be highlighted, and people must strongly follow preventive methods such as social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan