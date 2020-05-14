Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 20

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh, bringing the total number of infected patients to 20, the Artsakh Information Center said today.

8 patients have already recovered.

So far, 434 people have passed testing.

25 people are under quarantine.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan