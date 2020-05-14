Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

COVID-19: Armenia reports 142 cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. 142 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 3860, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

An 81-year-old patient with underlying health conditions has died, bringing the number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 49.

72 patients have recovered and were discharged in the past day.

The number of active cases stands at 2218.

