LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-05-20

LONDON, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.37% to $1476.50, copper price down by 0.35% to $5245.00, lead price down by 2.08% to $1624.50, nickel price down by 0.46% to $12275.00, tin price down by 0.63% to $15154.00, zinc price down by 1.91% to $1980.50, molybdenum price stood at $20018.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.