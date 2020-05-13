2 staff members of PM’s Office infected with coronavirus
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. 2 members of the Department for Personnel and Human Resources Management of the Prime Minister’s Office have tested positive for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the PM’s Office.
Both of them have been isolated.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
