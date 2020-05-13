Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

2 staff members of PM’s Office infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. 2 members of the Department for Personnel and Human Resources Management of the Prime Minister’s Office have tested positive for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the PM’s Office.

Both of them have been isolated.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





