President of European Council urges EU member states to open borders as soon as possible

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Member States of the European Union should open borders as soon as possible, which have been closed since March as a result of coronavirus pandemic. ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, President of the European Council Charles Michel said, speaking at the European Parliament.

‘’Taking appropriate measures, it’s necessary to open the European borders as soon as possible’’, he said.

