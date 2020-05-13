Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

President of European Council urges EU member states to open borders as soon as possible

President of European Council urges EU member states to open borders as soon as possible

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Member States of the European Union should open borders as soon as possible, which have been closed since March as a result of coronavirus pandemic. ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, President of the European Council Charles Michel said, speaking at the European Parliament.

‘’Taking appropriate measures, it’s necessary to open the European borders as soon as possible’’, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration