Azerbaijani troops fire against civilians in Tavush – no casualties

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops opened fire from large caliber weapons in the direction of Berkaber village of Tavush Province, ARMENPRESS reports Defense Ministry spokesperson of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

''Today, on May 13 at 14:00 the Azerbaijani troops opened fire from large caliber weapons in the direction of Berkaber village of Tavush Province, damaging some houses. The adversary was silenced following the adequate retaliation of the Armenian border guards'', she wrote, adding no casualties occured as a result of the incident.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan