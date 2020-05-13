Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Azerbaijani troops fire against civilians in Tavush – no casualties

Azerbaijani troops fire against civilians in Tavush – no casualties

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops opened fire from large caliber weapons in the direction of Berkaber village of Tavush Province, ARMENPRESS reports Defense Ministry spokesperson of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

''Today, on May 13 at 14:00 the Azerbaijani troops opened fire from large caliber weapons in the direction of Berkaber village of Tavush Province, damaging some houses. The adversary was silenced following the adequate retaliation of the Armenian border guards'', she wrote, adding no casualties occured as a result of the incident.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration