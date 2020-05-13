Robert Kocharyan to remain in jail

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction chaired by Judge Anna Danibekyan published the decision over the motions filed by the lawyers of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on suspending the detention of Kocharyan or changing his preventive measure and releasing from jail on bail or personal guarantees.

ARMENPRESS reports the Court denied the motions.

The next court session is shceduled on May 19, 13:00.

Kocharyan had been taken to Izmirlian medical center on April 28 for examinations. He underwent surgery on May 12.

Kocharyan is accused of overthrowing the Constitutional order in 2008 and has been in detention since June 25, 2019. Other former high ranking officials and army commanders are also charged under the same article.

Rdited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan