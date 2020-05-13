Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-05-20

YEREVAN, 13 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.51 drams to 487.66 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.62 drams to 528.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.98 drams to 599.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 22.43 drams to 26691.3 drams. Silver price вup by 0.88 drams to 242.78 drams. Platinum price вup by 169.20 drams to 12025.51 drams.