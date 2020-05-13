Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds video talk with Swedish counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a video talk today with Speaker of Parliament of Sweden (Riksdag) Andreas Norlén, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Andreas Norlén thanked his Armenian counterpart for the letter addressed to him and stated that during the current situation caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic it’s necessary to keep contacts between the parliaments.

The officials exchanged information about the actions being taken in both countries against the virus.

At the request of his Swedish counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan introduced Armenia’s achievements in its reforms agenda.

The sides agreed to continue contacts in such format.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan