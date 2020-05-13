Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

1,958 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran

1,958 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,958, bringing the total number of cases to 112,725, RIA Novosti reports.

50 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 6,783.

So far, 89,428 patients have recovered

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration