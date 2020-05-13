1,958 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,958, bringing the total number of cases to 112,725, RIA Novosti reports.

50 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 6,783.

So far, 89,428 patients have recovered

