Armenia Jazz Orchestra performs Sir Duke to congratulate Stevie Wonder’s birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia has performed Stevie Wonder’s Sir Duke from the 1976 album Songs in the Key of Life to congratulate the 25-time Grammy Award winning American musician on his 70th birthday.

“You are the sunshine of the world with your heart full of love and light. You have enlightened and warmed many hearts and souls with your genius. Happy birthday Stevie Wonder”, the orchestra said on social media.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan