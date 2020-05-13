Armenia won’t lift coronavirus state of emergency for now - PM

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia won’t lift the state of emergency but the coronavirus restrictions will be eased, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

“We simply don’t have an option of not continuing the state of emergency. But the restrictions regime will be different, eased,” Pashinyan said.

The coronavirus-related state of emergency was declared on March 16th, and then prolonged on April 14th until May 14th.

The lockdown measures have been gradually lifted and the economy is re-opened. Few restrictions still remain in place, such as the suspension of public transport.

