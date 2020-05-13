Germany and Estonia to submit new resolution for global ceasefire to UN Security Council

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Germany and Estonia are planning to submit a new resolution to the UN Security Council on the global ceasefire during the coronavirus pandemic. This resolution will replace the one drafted by France and Tunisia that the US has blocked, Voice of America reports.

The new resolution was proposed during a teleconference held behind closed doors and organized by Estonia, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council.

The new resolution proposes a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda which will help some 20 countries in crisis or at war to battle the coronavirus.