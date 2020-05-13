Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

Russia reports over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

Russia reports over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia has confirmed 10,028 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 242,271, TASS reports citing the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the daily increase in cases has gone down to 4.3% compared to 4.9% a day earlier. The officials noted that 4,461 of newly diagnosed patients (44.5%) do not exhibit symptoms of the disease.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration