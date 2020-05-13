Russia reports over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia has confirmed 10,028 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 242,271, TASS reports citing the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the daily increase in cases has gone down to 4.3% compared to 4.9% a day earlier. The officials noted that 4,461 of newly diagnosed patients (44.5%) do not exhibit symptoms of the disease.