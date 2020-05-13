Armenian PM urges citizens to strictly follow the rules to prevent spread of COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urges citizens to strongly follow the rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Today I see people shaking hands in the streets, talking to one another very closely, and this is a major problem, and we can face a serious crisis. As coronavirus is going to be with us for at least a year, we should get used to living in parallel with it. But this doesn’t mean to create crisis without restraint. I call on to strongly follow the anti-epidemic rules. Three of them create a full chance not to get infected and infect, they are keeping the social distance, do not touching your face with unwashed hands and do not using uncleaned dishes”, the PM said live on Facebook.

He said every day more than 100 new cases of coronavirus are being reported in Armenia. According to him, if this pace continues, it may result in applying new restrictions.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan