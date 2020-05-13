Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Israel

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel Wednesday morning, the Secretary of State said on Twitter.

This is Pompeo’s first foreign trip in the past two months.

He is expected to meet with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





