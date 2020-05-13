US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Israel
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel Wednesday morning, the Secretary of State said on Twitter.
This is Pompeo’s first foreign trip in the past two months.
He is expected to meet with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
13:54, 11.15.2019
US changed its approach over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems – expert
- 16:05 Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds video talk with Swedish counterpart
- 15:53 1,958 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran
- 15:32 Artsakh president-elect announces upcoming administration appointments
- 14:53 Armenia Jazz Orchestra performs Sir Duke to congratulate Stevie Wonder’s birthday
- 14:23 Germany and Estonia to submit new resolution for global ceasefire to UN Security Council
- 14:20 Armenia won’t lift coronavirus state of emergency for now - PM
- 13:09 Unknown persons destroy Ucom’s mobile station in Armavir
- 12:24 Russia reports over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours
- 11:08 Coronavirus: 180 new cases confirmed in Armenia over past day
- 11:04 Armenian PM urges citizens to strictly follow the rules to prevent spread of COVID-19
- 10:52 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Israel
- 10:43 Pashinyan congratulates new Iraqi PM on appointment
- 10:26 Man arrested for threatening lawmaker over ratification of Lanzarote Convention in Armenia
- 09:55 COVID-19 latest updates: Brazil surpasses Germany with most confirmed cases
- 09:34 Road condition
- 08:50 European Stocks - 12-05-20
- 08:49 US stocks down - 12-05-20
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-05-20
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 12-05-20
- 08:46 Oil Prices - 12-05-20
- 05.12-21:10 Artsakh’s Secretary of Security Council submits resignation letter
- 05.12-18:47 Success of settlement depends on two key conditions – MFA Artsakh
- 05.12-18:16 COVID-19 and its impact on migration: The case of Armenia
- 05.12-17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-05-20
- 05.12-17:46 Asian Stocks - 12-05-20
12:42, 05.07.2020
Viewed 3387 times “A Miracle” – For first time in 50 years, leopard is spotted in Armenia’s Tavush province
15:04, 05.09.2020
Viewed 3319 times Zigmas Vitkus. “The Armenian Genocide - not forgotten”
12:12, 05.06.2020
Viewed 2666 times 5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
14:45, 05.07.2020
Viewed 2333 times The Operation Ring: international response
20:07, 05.08.2020
Viewed 2205 times Victory Day Air Parade will kick off from Gyumri at 11:00, preliminary decision