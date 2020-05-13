Pashinyan congratulates new Iraqi PM on appointment

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Mustafa al-Kadhimi on appointment as Prime Minister of Iraq, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I congratulate you on your appointment to the high post of the Prime Minister of Iraq.

I reaffirm our readiness to continue and develop the bilateral and multilateral cooperation with our friendly Iraq.

I wish you good health, and peace and harmony to the good people of Iraq”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan