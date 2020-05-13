Man arrested for threatening lawmaker over ratification of Lanzarote Convention in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening ruling bloc lawmaker Nikolai Baghdasaryan over the parliament ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, also known as “the Lanzarote Convention”, the prosecution said.

According to the authorities, after the parliament session, a man identified as Artur Alexanyan has followed Member of Parliament Nikolai Baghdasaryan on Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan and upon finding out that he has voted in favor of ratifying the convention, verbally attacked the lawmaker with insults of sexual nature and “threatened with payback”.

According to the prosecution, the suspect is a member of the Protection of Armenian Values KAMQ NGO.

A criminal case has been initiated on threatening a representative of the authorities regarding the exercise of their duties.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan