COVID-19 latest updates: Brazil surpasses Germany with most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 4 million 342 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 292,000.

1 million 602 thousand 712 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 408 thousand 636 confirmed cases). 83,425 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 269,520 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 26,920.

The next is Russia with over 10,000 new cases in one day. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 232,243. 2,116 patients have died so far.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 226,463 cases. The death toll has reached 32,692. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 221,216 cases and 30,911 deaths so far.

The next is France with a total of 178,225 cases and 26,991 deaths.

Brazil overtook Germany, confirming 178,214 cases and 12,461 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 173,171 cases and 7,738 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 141,475 cases. The deaths comprise 3,894.

Iran recorded 110,767 cases. 6,733 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,926 cases. 7 new case has been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past few days.

Georgia confirmed 642 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 25,149. The death toll has reached 14 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 19,661. 203 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 10,277, that of the deaths is 75. Egypt reported 10,093 confirmed cases and 544 deaths. Iraq confirmed 2,913 cases and 112 deaths. 870 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 47. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan