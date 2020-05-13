LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-05-20

LONDON, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.57% to $1482.00, copper price down by 0.05% to $5263.50, lead price up by 0.55% to $1659.00, nickel price up by 0.62% to $12332.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $15250.00, zinc price up by 0.85% to $2019.00, molybdenum price up by 0.33% to $20018.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.