Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-05-20

YEREVAN, 12 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 May, USD exchange rate up by 1.13 drams to 487.15 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.84 drams to 527.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.63 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.45 drams to 600.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 41.55 drams to 26668.87 drams. Silver price up by 7.82 drams to 241.9 drams. Platinum price up by 11.87 drams to 11856.31 drams.