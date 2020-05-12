COVID 19 updates – nearly 1.4 million cases in USA

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 4 million 282 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 288,000.

1 million 541 thousand 322 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 386 thousand 514 confirmed cases). 81,852 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 269,520 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 26,920.

The next is Russia with over 10,000 new cases in one day. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 232,243. 2,116 patients have died so far.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 223,060 cases. The death toll has reached 32,065. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 219,814 cases and 30,739 deaths so far.

The next is France with a total of 177,423 cases and 26,643 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 172,626 cases and 7,661 deaths.

Brazil surpassed Turkey with most confirmed cases (169,594). 11,563 people have died in Brazil.

Turkey has recorded 139,771 cases. The deaths comprise 3,841.

Iran recorded 110,767 cases. 6,733 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,919 cases. 1 new case has been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past few days.

Georgia confirmed 639 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 25,149. The death toll has reached 14 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 19,661. 203 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 10,277, that of the deaths is 75. Egypt reported 9,746 confirmed cases and 533 deaths. Iraq confirmed 2,818 cases and 110 deaths. 870 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 47. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan