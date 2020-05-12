Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), he personally confirmed the news, reports TASS.

“Yes, I have fallen ill”, he said, answering a corresponding question. “I am receiving treatment”.

Peskov informed TASS that he had seen Russian President Vladimir Putin in person for the last time over a month ago.

“Over a month [ago]”, the spokesman said, answering a question on when he last saw Putin in person.