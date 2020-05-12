Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov infected with coronavirus

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), he personally confirmed the news, reports TASS.

“Yes, I have fallen ill”, he said, answering a corresponding question. “I am receiving treatment”.

Peskov informed TASS that he had seen Russian President Vladimir Putin in person for the last time over a month ago.

“Over a month [ago]”, the spokesman said, answering a question on when he last saw Putin in person.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration