Iran coronavirus cases reach 110,767

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,481 bringing the total number of cases to 110,767, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said on Facebook.

48 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 6,733.

2,713 coronavirus infected patients are in serious condition.

The number of recovered people increased by 935 raising the total number of recoveries to 88,357.

