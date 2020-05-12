CIS Council of Foreign Ministers holds session in video conference mode

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers is holding its session in a video conference mode, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council is being held in a remote format”, the spokesperson said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

