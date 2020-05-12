Armenian healthcare minister addresses congratulatory message on International Nurses Day

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan addressed a congratulatory message on the International Nurses Day.

Armenpress presents the message:

“Today the International Nurses Day is celebrated in several countries of the world. May 12 was chosen in honor of the birthday of Florence Nightingale, founder of the nursing service, and since 1974 this occasion is used to congratulate and again express words of gratitude to the persons holding this humanitarian profession.

Dear nurses, your mission is very important, especially these days, in such a difficult and responsible work. Accept my warm congratulations and be aware that you are appreciated. It’s difficult to imagine the work of doctors without nurses because you are the ones who directly work with the patients during the whole treatment process. This dedication saves lives.

Be sure that your care and smile are more than demanded during the whole recovery process of the patients.

Stay firm, and let optimism and patience always be with you during these difficult days.

I wish you good health, peaceful sky, family warmth and new achievements”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan