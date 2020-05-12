Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

Kocharyan undergoes surgery

Kocharyan undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Jailed former President Robert Kocharyan underwent surgery at a Yerevan hospital in the morning of May 12, his office said in a statement.

This is the second time Kocharyan is undergoing a surgery in custody.

Kocharyan’s office said he is feeling well and the surgery was completed successfully. The operation took place at the Izmirlyan Medical Center in Yerevan.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





