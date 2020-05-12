Kocharyan undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Jailed former President Robert Kocharyan underwent surgery at a Yerevan hospital in the morning of May 12, his office said in a statement.

This is the second time Kocharyan is undergoing a surgery in custody.

Kocharyan’s office said he is feeling well and the surgery was completed successfully. The operation took place at the Izmirlyan Medical Center in Yerevan.

