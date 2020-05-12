Legislator Arman Babajanyan lambasts authorities over judiciary vetting process

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Independent lawmaker Arman Babajanyan is unhappy with the process of judicial reforms. He argues that giving the judiciary the chance of “self-cleansing” is wrong, and not implementing a full vetting will lead to a failure of the revitalization of the system.

“It became clear from yesterday that justice will continue being served in Armenia by the judges who have given legal terming to the persecutions and murders of citizens during past decades, who have acquitted those who have looted and plundered the people, the very same judges who up to this day are under the direct or indirect influence of the former authorities and oligarchs,” Babajanyan told lawmakers in parliament, speaking about a May 11 live televised discussion between PM Nikol Pashinyan and Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan regarding the judiciary reforms.

“And you have naively decided to give them a chance of self-cleansing. And turns out the ordinary citizens will continue paying from their taxes to these judges, moreover, it became clear that you have decided to raise their salaries,” he added.

Babajanyan argues that the revolution might suffer a defeat in the judiciary sector.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan