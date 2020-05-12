Armenia records 146 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 3,538.

71 more patients have recovered. The total number of recovered people has reached 1,430, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1 more patient (82-year-old woman) has died, rising the death toll to 47.

At the moment the active cases are 2,042.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan