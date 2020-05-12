COVID-19 latest updates: China confirms just 1 new case in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 4 million 256 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 287,000.

1 million 527 thousand 568 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 385 thousand 834 confirmed cases). 81,795 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 268,143 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 26,744.

The next is UK with a total of 223,060 confirmed cases and 32,065 deaths. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

UK is followed by Russia which reported 221,344 cases. 2,009 patients have died so far.

Italy confirmed 219,814 cases and 30,739 deaths.

The next is France with a total of 177,423 cases and 26,643 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 172,576 cases and 7,661 deaths.

Brazil surpassed Turkey with most confirmed cases (169,594). 11,563 people have died in Brazil.

Turkey has recorded 139,771 cases. The deaths comprise 3,841.

Iran recorded 109,286 cases. 6,685 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,919 cases. 1 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past few days.

Georgia confirmed 638 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 23,623. The death toll has reached 14 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 18,878. 201 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 9,746 confirmed cases and 533 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 9,286, that of the deaths is 65. Iraq confirmed 2,818 cases and 110 deaths. 859 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 47. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan