Armenia Security Council head meets with Artsakh President-elect

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has visited Artsakh and met with President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan.

“During a working visit to Artsakh I met with the President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, we visited the southern regions and discussed a broad scope of issues concerning security, including food security,” Grigoryan said on social media.

