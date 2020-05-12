Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

Armenia Security Council head meets with Artsakh President-elect

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has visited Artsakh and met with President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan.

“During a working visit to Artsakh I met with the President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, we visited the southern regions and discussed a broad scope of issues concerning security, including food security,” Grigoryan said on social media.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





