LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-05-20

LONDON, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.27% to $1490.50, copper price up by 0.17% to $5266.00, lead price up by 0.49% to $1650.00, nickel price down by 0.46% to $12256.00, tin price up by 0.30% to $15210.00, zinc price down by 0.02% to $2002.00, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $19952.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.