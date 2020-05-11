Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-05-20

YEREVAN, 11 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 may, USD exchange rate up by 1.91 drams to 486.02 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.48 drams to 526.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.59 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.39 drams to 601.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 104.64 drams to 26627.32 drams. Silver price up by 0.92 drams to 234.08 drams. Platinum price up by 46.55 drams to 11844.44 drams.

 





