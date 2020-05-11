Former FM Nalbandian invited to attend session of April War Investigation Committee

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Former foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has been invited to attend the session of the parliamentary committee investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April Four-Day War, Chairman of the Committee Andranik Kocharyan told reporters today.

“I have already sent the letter to Edward Nalbandian”, he said.

Today the Committee held a session which was attended by former prime minister Karen Karapetyan.

Recently the Committee session was attended by 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Police Chief of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan who was serving as Defense Army Commander during the April War.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan