Iran’s coronavirus cases increase by 1,683

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,683 bringing the total number of cases to 109,286, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said on Facebook.

45 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 6,685.

2,703 coronavirus infected patients are in serious condition.

The number of recovered people increased by 1,279 raising the total number of recoveries to 87,422.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan