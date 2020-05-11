Russia’s Putin to address nation on Monday – Kremlin

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address to the nation on Monday afternoon, the Kremlin press service said, reports TASS.

The president will focus on the social and epidemiological situation in the country and new measures of supporting citizens and national economy, the press service said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would deliver his address at the beginning of a meeting devoted to the situation with the coronavirus spread.

Since the start of the pandemic, Putin has addressed the nation several times.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.