Former PM Karen Karapetyan attends session of April War Investigation Committee

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is participating in the closed-format session of the Committee investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April Four-Day War.

The Committee earlier sent an invitation to the former PM to attend the session.

Before the session Karen Karapetyan told reporters that he will answer to their questions after the session.

Recently the session of the Committee was also attended by 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, then by Police Chief of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan who was serving as Defense Army Commander during the April War.

Karen Karapetyan was appointed Prime Minister of Armenia in September 2016 and remained in office until 2018.

