Armenia’s Human Rights Defender expresses readiness to meet Azerbaijani counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan expressed readiness to meet with the new Human Rights Commissioner of Azerbaijan.

“There is a new commissioner [of human rights] in Azerbaijan. During the tenure of the previous commissioner, I had always expressed my readiness before our international partners to meet and discuss issues, but I have always mentioned that if there are issues concerning Artsakh then the Artsakhi Ombudsman must participate in those discussions”, Tatoyan said in parliament.

Tatoyan said they must understand the goal of these hypothetical meetings.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan