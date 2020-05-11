Artsakh extends state of emergency for 30 days

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed on May 11 a decree on extending the term of the state of emergency, declared in the country on April 12, 2020, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Considering the fact that emergency situation caused by the novel coronavirus continues to threaten the life and health of the population and may lead to the violation of people's normal living conditions, the term of the state of emergency declared in the Artsakh Republic on April 12, 2020 has been extended for 30 days from 22:00, May 12, 2020 till 22:00, June 11, 2020 inclusive.