COVID-19: 79 new cases confirmed in Armenia in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 3,392.

34 more patients have recovered. The total number of recovered people has reached 1,359, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1 more patient (69-year-old man) has died, rising the death toll to 46.

At the moment the active cases are 1970.

 

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
