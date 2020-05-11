COVID-19 latest updates: UK overtakes Italy with most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 4 million 181 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 283,000.

1 million 493 thousand 473 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 367 thousand 638 confirmed cases). 80,787 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 264,663 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 26,621.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 219,183 cases. The death toll has reached 31,855. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 219,070 cases and 30,560 deaths so far.

Russia has reported 209,688 cases. Death toll is 1,915.

The next is France with a total of 176,970 cases and 26,380 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 171,879 cases and 7,569 deaths.

Brazil surpassed Turkey with most confirmed cases (162,699). 11,123 people have died in Brazil.

Turkey has recorded 138,657 cases. The deaths comprise 3,786.

Iran recorded 107,603 cases. 6,640 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,918 cases. 17 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past few days.

Georgia confirmed 635 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 22,520. The death toll has reached 14 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 18,198. 198 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 9,400 confirmed cases and 525 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 8,688, that of the deaths is 58. Iraq confirmed 2,767 cases and 109 deaths. 845 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 47. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

